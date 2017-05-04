Goodhue company fined $80,000 by MPCA

Goodhue company fined $80,000 by MPCA

Monday May 1 Read more: Post-Bulletin

An excavation company located just north of the city of Goodhue has been fined $80,000 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for its use of an old underground fuel tank. Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking in Goodhue, owned by Jason Fitzgerald, earned the fine after it was discovered the company had buried a used 12,000-gallon fuel tank that had previously belonged to a gas station and used it to purchase bulk fuel for his vehicles, said Cathy Rofshus, a spokeswoman for the MPCA.

