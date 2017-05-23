Couple recognized as outstanding alumni

Minnesota State College Southeast named Brenda Stewart and Brian Stewart as the Red Wing campuses 2017 "Outstanding Alumni of the Year." The two were jointly named as outstanding alumni at the May 10 commencement ceremony in Red Wing, recognizing personal accomplishment, service to the community and support of the college.

