CEDA: The jobs are there, but the housing isn't

Friday May 12 Read more: Post-Bulletin

While Ron Zeigler was touting the success of another year at Community and Economic Development Associates, he also talked about how the anticipated growth of the region presents some big challenges. "Workforce and housing kind of go hand-in-hand," said Zeigler, president and CEO of CEDA, the economic development corporation that works on behalf of many of the small towns in Southeast Minnesota, Finding affordable housing for a growing workforce will be a major focus for cities, counties and groups that assist them, like CEDA.

