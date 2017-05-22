Authorities search for suspects after...

Authorities search for suspects after Red Wing, Lake City chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Authorities on Friday were searching for two suspects after they were led on a chase through Goodhue and Wabasha counties on Thursday night. The incident was reported at 7:08 p.m., when a Red Wing police officer patrolling the east side of town observed a speeding gold Chevy Malibu at 7th Street and Plum Street, according to Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb '17 Cragar 2
News Red Wing plans second roundabout Jan '17 ScottRAB 2
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16) Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dr Wu 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC