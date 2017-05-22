Authorities search for suspects after Red Wing, Lake City chase

Authorities on Friday were searching for two suspects after they were led on a chase through Goodhue and Wabasha counties on Thursday night. The incident was reported at 7:08 p.m., when a Red Wing police officer patrolling the east side of town observed a speeding gold Chevy Malibu at 7th Street and Plum Street, according to Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.