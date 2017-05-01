Red Wing council approves ash processing plan
Taking a cue from the city's sustainability commission and advisory planning commission., the council voted 5-2 to approve a conditional-use permit to Lab USA to run an ash processing facility that will extract minerals from the ash buried at the ash landfill. The facility will process all the ash indoors to keep pollution down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC