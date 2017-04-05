Politics of the Past: A 'psychopath' ...

Politics of the Past: A 'psychopath' goes to Washington

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

Editor's note: Minnesota Lawyer is dipping into the Minnesota Historical Society's archives and scooping out documents and artifacts exploring the state's rich record of voting reforms, colorful personalities, constitutional crises, curious facial hair and more. Francis H. Shoemaker was convicted of sending scurrilous and defamatory material through the mail in 1930 and given a suspended one-year sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb '17 Cragar 2
News Red Wing plans second roundabout Jan '17 ScottRAB 2
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16) Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC