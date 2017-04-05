Politics of the Past: A 'psychopath' goes to Washington
Editor's note: Minnesota Lawyer is dipping into the Minnesota Historical Society's archives and scooping out documents and artifacts exploring the state's rich record of voting reforms, colorful personalities, constitutional crises, curious facial hair and more. Francis H. Shoemaker was convicted of sending scurrilous and defamatory material through the mail in 1930 and given a suspended one-year sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC