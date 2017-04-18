Police investigating apparent homicid...

Police investigating apparent homicide in Red Wing

Tuesday Read more: Post-Bulletin

Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing, was found unresponsive on a sidewalk just after midnight today on the 400 block of Sanderson Street. First responders declared him deceased at the scene after finding a bullet wound, according to Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman.

