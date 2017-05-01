Minnesota power plant that burns turkey litter faces closure
A plant in western Minnesota that burns turkey litter for power and was once heralded by politicians could soon be shutting down. Reed Anfinson, who serves on the city of Benson's economic development authority, said that 45 employees of Benson Power, formerly known as Fibrominn, were told this week that the plant could close.
