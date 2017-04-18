Man found shot to death on Red Wing sidewalk; police know of suspect
A man was found early Tuesday shot to death on a sidewalk in Red Wing, and police say they have a suspect identified but have yet to arrest that person. The victim was identified by police as Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing.
