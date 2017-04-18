Man arrested, charged in Red Wing murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Dangelo William Masterjohn early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, of Red Wing, faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count each of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all felonies.
