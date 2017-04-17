Goodhue County OKs wetland replacemen...

Goodhue County OKs wetland replacement for solar project along U.S. 61

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Post-Bulletin

The county's board of commissioners approved a wetland replacement proposal of 1.5 acres for the project set on 23 acres of wetland -- the solar panels cover a nine-acre area -- with financial security set at 125 percent of the accepted bid from a SWCD-approved contractor to implement and perform the tasks outlined in the plan for establishing wetland vegetation post construction at the site. The project, located about half way between Red Wing and Frontenac on U.S. Highway 61 and Flower Valley Road, has received criticism from neighbors and county residents who do not want a solar garden along the scenic highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb '17 Cragar 2
News Red Wing plans second roundabout Jan '17 ScottRAB 2
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16) Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC