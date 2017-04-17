Goodhue County OKs wetland replacement for solar project along U.S. 61
The county's board of commissioners approved a wetland replacement proposal of 1.5 acres for the project set on 23 acres of wetland -- the solar panels cover a nine-acre area -- with financial security set at 125 percent of the accepted bid from a SWCD-approved contractor to implement and perform the tasks outlined in the plan for establishing wetland vegetation post construction at the site. The project, located about half way between Red Wing and Frontenac on U.S. Highway 61 and Flower Valley Road, has received criticism from neighbors and county residents who do not want a solar garden along the scenic highway.
