Goodhue board clears ramp for ski jump facility to fly
In the home of ski jumping in the United States, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners unanimously paved the way for an Olympic-level ski-jumping facility to be built at Mount Frontenac just south of Red Wing. The land, owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community, is currently home to Mount Frontenac Golf Course, and previously was home to the Mount Frontenac Ski Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC