Goodhue board clears ramp for ski jump facility to fly

In the home of ski jumping in the United States, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners unanimously paved the way for an Olympic-level ski-jumping facility to be built at Mount Frontenac just south of Red Wing. The land, owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community, is currently home to Mount Frontenac Golf Course, and previously was home to the Mount Frontenac Ski Area.

