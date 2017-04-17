Around the region: Student video show...

Around the region: Student video shows results of distracted driving

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Three La Crescent-Hokah High School seniors -- Isaiah Schick, Kaleb Peterson and Sid Olson -- will speak at the May 22 Minnesota Department of Transportation conference. The students are competing for a scholarship from the Create Real Impact Contest, which asks contestants to show the results of distracted driving.

