Around the region: Safe driving program lawsuit dismissed

Minnesota State College Southeast will host its annual Student Guitar Show at its Red Wing campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9. The showcase features three professional guitarists - Chris Silver, Phil Heywood and Mike Cramer - playing the newly built acoustic guitars and mandolins, basses and electronic guitars recently completed by students in the school's Guitar Repair and Building program as well as the Guitar Development and Production program. When the program ended in 2014 after a district court judge determined that the diversion-type program was inconsistent with statutory requirements, the program was terminated and funds raised for the program became the subject of litigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.