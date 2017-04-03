Two Pine Island Elementary teachers set to retire
That's the answer when Mark Aarsvold and Dorothy Walston are asked what they'll miss the most next year. The Pine Island Elementary teachers are retiring at the end of the school year, taking their decades of experience with them as they head off to the next chapters of their lives.
