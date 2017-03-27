Tevlin: For Kenyon's police chief, hu...

Tevlin: For Kenyon's police chief, humanity comes first

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Star Tribune

It was late afternoon on a Friday, and the Local Hooligans were setting up at the Parlay Lounge inside the Treasure Island Casino near Red Wing, Minn. The air was filled with stale cigarette smoke, and the automated clatter of virtual coins hitting virtual tin catch pans created a chaotic din as seniors lined up at the doors, some pushing walkers and toting oxygen, awaiting the bus ride home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb '17 Cragar 2
News Red Wing plans second roundabout Jan '17 ScottRAB 2
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16) Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC