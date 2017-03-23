St. Cloud's JCPenney Store to Stay Open, Not on List of Closing Stores
The J.C. Penney Company has released Friday the list of 138 specific stores they plan on closing, and the good news is the St. Cloud store is not on that list. There are eight stores in Minnesota that will be closing: Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls, and Winona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC