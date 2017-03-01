Red Wing man charged after high-speed chase

A 23-year-old man will appear next week in Goodhue County District Court, where he's been accused of multiple crimes, including nearly hitting a deputy with his car and driving faster than 110 mph. Jeffery Allen Einberger Jr., of Red Wing, faces felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.