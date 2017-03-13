Rapid session greets Minnesota legisl...

Rapid session greets Minnesota legislative freshmen6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

Minnesota state Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing wonders on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, if a bill providing tax breaks to teachers who get advanced degrees in the fields they teach would help speciality teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb 15 Cragar 2
News Red Wing plans second roundabout Jan '17 ScottRAB 2
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16) Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC