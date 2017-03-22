Eight tapped for Women Business Owners 'Hall of Fame'
The Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners is inducting eight new people into its Hall of Fame. The list includes the CEO of world's largest chain of hair salons, a Red Wing hotel maven, and a fine wine connoisseur with intimate ties to Prohibition-era bootlegging.
