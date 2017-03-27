Duluth Trading Company moving into Re...

Duluth Trading Company moving into Red Wing location

Thursday Mar 23

Duluth Trading Company, the apparel line started along the North Shore and currently based in Belleville, Wis., plans to open a store in Red Wing, according to statement from Duluth Holdings Inc. on Tuesday. In addition to the good news the retailer's fourth-quarter sales were up 24 percent from the previous year, the company announced it had signed a lease and planned to open a store in Red Wing during the second fiscal quarter.

Red Wing, MN

