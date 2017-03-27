Duluth Trading Company moving into Red Wing location

Duluth Trading Company, the apparel line started along the North Shore and currently based in Belleville, Wis., plans to open a store in Red Wing, according to statement from Duluth Holdings Inc. on Tuesday. In addition to the good news the retailer's fourth-quarter sales were up 24 percent from the previous year, the company announced it had signed a lease and planned to open a store in Red Wing during the second fiscal quarter.

