Ash quarantine in Goodhue County after EAB found
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Goodhue County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the city of Red Wing. During a hike over the weekend at Barn Bluff, an MDA employee noticed an ash tree with significant woodpecker damage, a tell-tale sign of possible emerald ash borer infestation.
