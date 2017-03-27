Around the region:
Two stores in Southeast Minnesota are among the 138 stores being closed by J.C. Penney, according to an announcement from the company Monday. The Red Wing Mall location and the J.C. Penney store at Peltzer St. and U.S. Highway 61 are both closing.
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb '17
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
