Around the region: Winona school board discusses cuts

Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill received $100,000 in loans from the Small Cities Development Program thanks to help from Community and Economic Development Associates. CEDA helped secure funding through the state program, working with the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Association for upgrades to the business including a new kitchen addition, new exterior siding, upgraded heating and air-conditioning, handicapped-accessible restrooms and other improvements.

