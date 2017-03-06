Around the region: Ash borer infestation to be discussed
The Red Wing Public Library will host a public meeting to discuss the emerald ash borer emergency quarantine for Goodhue County. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 21. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture placed Goodhue County under an emergency quarantine after an MDA employee noticed significant woodpecker damage -- a telltale sigh of EAB infestation -- during a hike at Barn Bluff in Red Wing.
