Student art on display in Red Wing
Student artwork from 10 Red Wing area schools is on display at the Depot Gallery in Red Wing through March 11. Nearly 100 works of art by students in Red Wing, Lake City, Goodhue and Ellsworth schools are in the show. The theme is "Art for Everyone," and includes works in watercolor, gel pen and clay.
