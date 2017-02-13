RCTC puts forward legislative requests

RCTC Interim President Dr. Mary Davenport, Chad Israelson, and Senator Mike Goggin introduce themselves at the RCTC 2017 Legislative Breakfast RCTC Interim President Dr. Mary Davenport, Chad Israelson, and Senator Mike Goggin introduce themselves at the RCTC 2017 Legislative Breakfast Rochester Community and Technical College students, educators and administrators made their pitch to area legislators Friday for funding for campus construction projects and an increase in funding. With a workforce shortage, the college's leadership made the case that the region relies on RCTC to train students that will work in Southeast Minnesota, pointing to partnerships with regional employers, such as Mayo Clinic.

