MN: Pending Legislation Could Derail High-Speed Train to Rochester Before it's Built
Feb. 27--Several measures aimed at blocking a proposed $4.2 billion high-speed passenger rail line between the Twin Cities and Rochester have been introduced recently at the Legislature. But even though the Minnesota Corridor Project would be privately funded, opponents along the route are still determined to head off any possibility of public funding - from cities, counties, the Metropolitan Council, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, even the Mayo Clinic-driven Destination Medical Center economic development agency - to plan, build or operate the line.
