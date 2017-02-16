Miller to lead Sunday liquor fight in Senate
A Southeast Minnesota lawmaker is leading the charge to scrap the state's ban on Sunday liquor store sales. Republican Sen. Jeremy Miller introduced two bills on Thursday to lift the ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Wed
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan 19
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC