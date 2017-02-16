Former Lake City doctor sues Mayo

Former Lake City doctor sues Mayo

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Mayo Clinic's ongoing issues in Lake City now have entered the legal system thanks to a civil lawsuit filed last week in Goodhue County District Court by former Mayo doctor John Renelt. Renelt's Feb. 2 lawsuit accuses Mayo Clinic Health System of retaliation and defamation, while detailing a resignation of protest as "Mayo Clinic Lake City embarked on this course of action to lower costs at its hospital and clinics a to boost revenue."

