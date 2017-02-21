Dayton seeks to triple voluntary pre-...

Dayton seeks to triple voluntary pre-K funding

Tuesday Feb 14

Hunched over a piece of paper, 4-year-old Owen Humphress wrestled with an age-old question - what is love? Owen is one of 98 students attending preschool classes run by Austin Public Schools. The district is one of 74 statewide to receive a state grant to help with the cost of pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds.

