Bill seeks to get rid of overtime for temporary ag workers

MNZ079-086>088-094-WIZ017-029-032>034-231100- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0002.170224T0000Z-170225T0600Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo- Trempealeau-Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 848 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * A wintry mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain are possible from Thursday night through Friday night. * Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch are possible.

