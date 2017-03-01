Bill seeks to get rid of overtime for...

Bill seeks to get rid of overtime for temporary ag workers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Post-Bulletin

MNZ079-086>088-094-WIZ017-029-032>034-231100- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0002.170224T0000Z-170225T0600Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo- Trempealeau-Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 848 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * A wintry mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain are possible from Thursday night through Friday night. * Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch are possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House Feb 15 Cragar 2
News Red Wing plans second roundabout Jan '17 ScottRAB 2
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16) Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC