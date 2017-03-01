Bill seeks to get rid of overtime for temporary ag workers
MNZ079-086>088-094-WIZ017-029-032>034-231100- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0002.170224T0000Z-170225T0600Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo- Trempealeau-Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 848 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * A wintry mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain are possible from Thursday night through Friday night. * Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch are possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Zip Rail bill advances in House
|Feb 15
|Cragar
|2
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan '17
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC