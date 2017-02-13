Award-winning hot rod returns to family

Cy Kubista, of Pine Island, looks at his custom-built hot rod while seeing it for the first time in 15 years Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Kautz Trucking in Pine Island. Cy Kubista, of Pine Island, looks at his custom-built hot rod while seeing it for the first time in 15 years Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Kautz Trucking in Pine Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.