Award-winning hot rod returns to family
Cy Kubista, of Pine Island, looks at his custom-built hot rod while seeing it for the first time in 15 years Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Kautz Trucking in Pine Island. Cy Kubista, of Pine Island, looks at his custom-built hot rod while seeing it for the first time in 15 years Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Kautz Trucking in Pine Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Wing plans second roundabout
|Jan 19
|ScottRAB
|2
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08)
|Mar '16
|Yeah right
|6
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC