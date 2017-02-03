Winter art exhibit opens in Red Wing

Wednesday Jan 18

A new art exhibit, "32/Freeze Thaw," opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Friday at the Red Wing Arts Gallery at the Depot, 418 Levee St. The exhibit explores the serious and playful sides of winter's unpredictable personality. Thirty-two pieces of art are featured, with work by Dan Wiemer , Len Gugenberger , Bob Firth and Andrea Ramberg .

