Two die in crash near Miesville

The accident happened 3 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 316, west of Red Wing and near Miesville, according to the Minnesota Highway Patrol. The drivers of both vehicles - A 73-year-old Goodhue woman and a 76-year-old Morristown woman - were killed.

