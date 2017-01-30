Twin Cities showstopper Jomama Jones ...

Twin Cities showstopper Jomama Jones brings 'Radiate!' to Red Wing

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Star Tribune

Folks in and around Red Wing this weekend are going to have a show like few have seen. Jomama Jones, the mythical Amazon who is the alter ego of performance dynamo Daniel Alexander Jones, comes to town with her Bobby Halvorson-led band and backup singers the Sweet Peaches.

