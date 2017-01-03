Red Wing plans second roundabout
The city will build its second roundabout this summer at Twin Bluff Road and Pioneer Road, two streets that intersect at an odd angle near Twin Bluff Middle School. Construction will begin as soon as school finishes in early June, and will need to be completed within three months, before school restarts in the fall, said Tyler McLeete, project engineer with Stantec, a contractor planning the project for the city.
