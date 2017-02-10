Red Wing arts group to salute former, new directors
The Red Wing Arts Association will pay tribute to a past leader and introduce a new one at the annual meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oliver's Wine Bar, 227 Bush St., Red Wing. The new executive director is Mary E. Lee, who for the past seven years was with the vocal ensemble Cantus.
