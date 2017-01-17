Prairie Island one of 17 nuclear reactors with parts from French forge under investigation

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says 17 U.S. nuclear reactors in 10 states - including Xcel Energy's Prairie Island power plant - include components made at a French forge embroiled in a controversy over quality control and possible record-keeping manipulation. The forge at Le Creusot, France - currently owned by the French firm Areva - has been making nuclear plant components for decades.

