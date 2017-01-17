Prairie Island one of 17 nuclear reac...

Prairie Island one of 17 nuclear reactors with parts from French forge under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Star Tribune

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says 17 U.S. nuclear reactors in 10 states - including Xcel Energy's Prairie Island power plant - include components made at a French forge embroiled in a controversy over quality control and possible record-keeping manipulation. The forge at Le Creusot, France - currently owned by the French firm Areva - has been making nuclear plant components for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
News Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08) Mar '16 Yeah right 6
News Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14) May '15 Dohn Joe 2
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,389 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC