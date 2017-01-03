New lawmakers prepare to make a difference ... once they find the bathrooms
MNZ079-086>088-094-095-021130- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0001.170102T1200Z-170103T0000Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON 925 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * EXPECT A WINTRY MIX TO DEVELOP EARLY MONDAY MORNING AND THEN DIMINISH BY EVENING. * TOTAL WET SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH AND A LIGHT ICING ARE EXPECTED.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08)
|Mar '16
|Yeah right
|6
|Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14)
|May '15
|Dohn Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC