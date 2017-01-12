Goodhue commissioners try to pass 2018 levy

MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029-032>034-051000- /O.CON.KARX.WC.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-170105T1800Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-TAYLOR-CLARK- BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU-JACKSON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA...MEDFORD...NEILLSVILLE... ALMA...ARCADIA...WHITEHALL...BLACK RIVER FALLS 759 PM CST WED JAN 4 2017 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WIND CHILL VALUES OF 20 TO 30 BELOW WILL OCCUR THROUGH MOST OF THURSDAY MORNING. * THESE WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES TO EXPOSED SKIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT VERY COLD AIR AND BRISK WINDS WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE LOW WIND CHILLS. THIS WILL RESULT IN FROST BITE AND LEAD TO HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. IF YOU MUST VENTURE OUTDOORS...MAKE ... (more)

