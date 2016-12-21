Report: Shots fired at homes in Red Wing

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-252100- /O.EXT.KARX.ZR.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-161225T2100Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...WABASHA... DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA 1200 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 ...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * THROUGH 3 PM, FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE TO FALL ACROSS THE AREA. AS TEMPERATURES WARM, THIS FREEZING RAIN WILL SLOWLY TRANSITION TO RAIN. * ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TENTH TO 2 TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED. * UNTREATED ROADS WILL REMAIN SLICK AND DANGEROUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZING ... (more)

