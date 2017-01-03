Our View: It's been a year of significant loss
IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-292300- /O.CON.KARX.WI.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-161229T2300Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE-DODGE-OLMSTED- MOWER-FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... AUSTIN...PRESTON 938 AM CST THU DEC 29 2016 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * TIMING...THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS OF 25 TO 30 MPH...WITH GUSTS OF 45 MPH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08)
|Mar '16
|Yeah right
|6
|Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14)
|May '15
|Dohn Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC