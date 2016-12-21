Goodhue County Board passes levy

Goodhue County Board passes levy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Post-Bulletin

In its final meeting of 2017, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners moved its solid waste plan to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, passed its final levy and budget for 2017 and said goodbye to 26 years of combined experience in board members Ted Seifert and Dan Rechtzigel's last meeting. On a 3-2 vote, with Rechtzigel and Seifert opposed, the board authorized staff to submit the Goodhue County Solid Waste Designation Plan to the MPCA for approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
News Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08) Mar '16 Yeah right 6
News Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14) May '15 Dohn Joe 2
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,627

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC