Fred W. Wiese, 92
A funeral service for Fred Wiese of Sherburn, formerly of Lakefield took place Dec. 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Lakefield with Pastor Kathy Brandt officiating. Burial with Military Honors took place at the Lakefield City Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov 27
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08)
|Mar '16
|Yeah right
|6
|Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14)
|May '15
|Dohn Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC