Fred W. Wiese, 92

Fred W. Wiese, 92

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Lakefield Standard

A funeral service for Fred Wiese of Sherburn, formerly of Lakefield took place Dec. 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Lakefield with Pastor Kathy Brandt officiating. Burial with Military Honors took place at the Lakefield City Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Wing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov 27 hahahahaha 8
Grasshopper corner history Aug '16 curious 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
News Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08) Mar '16 Yeah right 6
News Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14) May '15 Dohn Joe 2
See all Red Wing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Wing Forum Now

Red Wing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Wing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Wing, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC