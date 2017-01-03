Arts Person of the Year: 'You can't be brave if you're not scared'
No future MBA professor will ever hold up Crossings at Carnegie owner Marie Marvin's business plan as a blueprint for starting a business. Because, 16 years ago, when she first began to conceive of Crossings as an arts space where poetry and pottery, dance and theater, music and history intersected and commingled, there was no business plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08)
|Mar '16
|Yeah right
|6
|Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14)
|May '15
|Dohn Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC