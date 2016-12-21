Ski Whiz! Snowmobile collection wows auctioneer
The Lil Andy, a snowmobile made in the early 1970s designed to fit in the back of a station wagon, is part of the collection of more than 200 snowmobiles owned by the Steve Clemens estate that will be auctioned on Nov. 26 at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota. A long line of snowmobiles -- a fraction of those collected by Steve Clemens -- sit at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Red Wing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov 27
|hahahahaha
|8
|Grasshopper corner history
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Four-year-old who was brutally assaulted by fat... (Jan '08)
|Mar '16
|Yeah right
|6
|Red Wing, not Mpls, is first MN city to scrap C... (May '14)
|May '15
|Dohn Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Wing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC