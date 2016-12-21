Ski Whiz! Snowmobile collection wows auctioneer

The Lil Andy, a snowmobile made in the early 1970s designed to fit in the back of a station wagon, is part of the collection of more than 200 snowmobiles owned by the Steve Clemens estate that will be auctioned on Nov. 26 at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota. A long line of snowmobiles -- a fraction of those collected by Steve Clemens -- sit at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota.

