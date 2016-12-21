Here come the Christmas shows

Dancers perform the magical snow scene, "Land of the Shimmering Snowflakes," during the Rochester Dance Company presentation of The Nutcracker. The production was held at the Mayo Civic Center the weekend of Dec. 13. Dancers perform the magical snow scene, "Land of the Shimmering Snowflakes," during the Rochester Dance Company presentation of The Nutcracker.

