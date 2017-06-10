Woman assaults cop, pees on Central Booking floor

Red Lion woman assaults cop, urinates on floor at Central Booking A woman is charged with hitting a state trooper and urinating on the floor at York County Central Booking. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/10/red-lion-woman-assaults-cop-urinates-floor-central-booking/386952001/ This week in the wrap-up: heroin and the freak; DUI on the yellow brick road; top-free in the OC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.