Red Lion teen faces drug, resisting arrest charges after incident at high school

A 15-year-old male suspect is facing drug possession and resisting arrest charges stemming from an incident outside Red Lion High School on Saturday, June 10. State police say that at 3:35 p.m., two troopers observed the juvenile suspect walking along a wooded area near Horn Field on the high school campus. As they approached, they detected the odor of marijuana and observed the suspect holding a lighter and a suspected marijuana cigarette in his hands.

